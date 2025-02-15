Chili’s Stock Outperforms Apple and Tesla — What Other ‘TikTok Stocks’ Are Worth a Second Look?

As chains like Red Lobster and TGI Fridays close restaurants across the U.S., Chili’s seems to be thriving. After the casual dining restaurant’s Triple Dipper platter went viral, the parent company’s stock jumped 325%, according to AltIndex.com.

Monitoring social media trends for the next big thing, especially amongst young consumers, may help you create a diversified portfolio of stocks, especially for short- and mid-term investments. What other stocks — and TikTok trends — should you keep an eye on?

Costco

Vonetta Logan, a tastylive trading host, said she’s noticed wholesale club Costco trending on TikTok with a lot of positive sentiment.

“I haven’t seen favorability for a brand like this in a while,” she said, noting that her “for you page” is overflowing with Costco deals and product roundups.

Costco stock is up more than 20% in the past six months.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret stock started to climb in October 2024 after the Fashion Show returned for the first time in five years. TikTok influencers began to replicate and modernize VS runway model makeup in the early 2000s. Victoria’s Secret TikTok account now has 5.5 million followers, up from 1.8 million in September 2024, according to statistics from BFuturist.com.

Similarly, the stock is up from the low $20s in September 2024 to $32 in February 2025, reaching its 52-week high in December 2024, which is understandable given that it was the holiday season.

The experts at MarketInsider.com are calling Victoria’s Secret a “buy.”

Nike

With a captivating Super Bowl ad that showcases woman athletes and more than 7.2 million TikTok followers (up from 5.2 million in November 2024, according to Wedopodcast.com) Nike’s success is closely linked to understanding what its market wants and delivering. The athletic company is having a moment with inspirational content like the “You can’t win. So win.” commercial.

And the stock market is getting as hyped up as Nike fans. The stock has been up since the Friday before the Super Bowl, but it still has room for growth from its 52-week high. BusinessInsider.com gives the stock a consensus rating of “buy.”

Final Take

TikTok trends move quickly. It’s important to focus on a company’s fundamentals and evaluate your risk tolerance before buying into a brand just because its social media marketing is turning heads. A diversified portfolio is your best hedge against market fluctuations.

