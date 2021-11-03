US Markets

Chile's top miners see copper production fall in September

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, saw output in September fall off by 16% year-on-year to 133,800 tonnes, Chilean state copper commission Cochilco said on Wednesday.

BHP's Escondida BLT.L, the world's largest copper mine, saw production drop 12.2% year-on-year to 82,600 tonnes in the same month.

