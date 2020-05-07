US Markets
Chile´s top miners boost production in March -state copper agency

Credit: REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

Chile´s top copper mines ramped up production in March even as the coronavirus outbreak took hold, according to data released on Thursday by state copper agency Cochilco, boosted by a sharp spike in output from state miner Codelco.

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile´s top copper mines ramped up production in March even as the coronavirus outbreak took hold, according to data released on Thursday by state copper agency Cochilco, boosted by a sharp spike in output from state miner Codelco.

Production at Codelco - the world's largest copper mining company - rose 14.8% year over year in March to 147,600 tonnes. Codelco´s output jumped 4.2% to 386,600 tons in the first quarter, Cochilco said.

BHP´s BHP.AX Escondida, the world´s largest copper mine, saw production in March climb 0.9% to 101,800 tons, the agency said.

The massive Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile, a joint-venture between Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.L, also saw its March production jump 6.8% over 2019 to 50,400.

Chile´s copper industry has maintained operations even as the coronavirus has ravaged the country´s economy and shut down many other non-essential businesses.

The plummeting global copper price, however, has slashed the value of that output, pressuring some small and medium-size miners.

Chile mining minister Baldo Prokurica said last week the government estimates a total reduction in output of only 63,300 tonnes, or approximately 1% of the country´s annual production.

Prokurica credited both public and private measures aimed at protecting workers with the industry´s resilience even as the virus has hit other parts of Chile´s economy.

