Chile's SQM to start lithium talks with state miner Codelco in coming weeks, says CEO

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Chile's lithium miner SQM is set to start talks about lithium projects with state miner Codelco in the coming weeks, the firm's Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Ramos told analysts in a quarterlyearnings callon Thursday.

The Chilean government had in April announced plans for stronger state control of the metal, a key component for electric vehicle batteries, which would involve allowing private sector partnerships only if the government holds a majority stake in strategic projects.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Sarah Morland)

