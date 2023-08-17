Chile's SQM sees similar lithium prices going forward after earnings dip

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Chilean lithium miner SQM SQMA.SN said on Thursday he expects prices for the key battery metal will be relatively similar over the third quarter to the previous one, as demand from electric vehicle makers should keep growing.

SQM, the world's second-largest lithium producer, posted on Wednesday quarterly earnings that fell from the previous year while missing forecasts.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Marion Giraldo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.