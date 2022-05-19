Commodities

Chile's SQM sees lithium sales volumes of at least 140,000 tons in 2022

Chilean lithium producer SQM expects lithium sales volumes to reach at least 140,000 tons in 2022, the company said in a quarterly presentation Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Chilean lithium producer SQM expects lithium sales volumes to reach at least 140,000 tons in 2022, the company said in a quarterly presentation Thursday.

Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos said in a call with investors the company maintained its previous projection of reaching production levels of 180,000 tons of lithium for the year.

Shares in SQM SQMB.SN were up 4% Thursday morning, hitting an all-time high. The shares are up nearly 28% so far in May.

Executives said in the call that demand for lithium was already rebounding following coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, which the company does not expect to continue in the second half of the year.

SQM SQMa.SN reported a near twelve-fold rise in quarterly profit Wednesday, rising to $796 million.

