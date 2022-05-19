Chile's SQM sees lithium sales volumes of at least 140,000 tons in 2022

Adds additional detail from call, market reaction

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Chilean lithium producer SQM expects lithium sales volumes to reach at least 140,000 tons in 2022, the company said in a quarterly presentation Thursday.

Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos said in a call with investors the company maintained its previous projection of reaching production levels of 180,000 tons of lithium for the year.

Shares in SQM SQMB.SN were up 4% Thursday morning, hitting an all-time high. The shares are up nearly 28% so far in May.

Executives said in the call that demand for lithium was already rebounding following coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, which the company does not expect to continue in the second half of the year.

SQM SQMa.SN reported a near twelve-fold rise in quarterly profit Wednesday, rising to $796 million.

