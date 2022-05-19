Commodities

Chile's SQM sees lithium sales volumes of at least 140,000 tons in 2022

Kylie Madry
Fabian Cambero
Chilean lithium producer SQM expects lithium sales volumes to reach at least 140,000 tons in 2022, the company said in a quarterly presentation Thursday.

Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos said in a call with investors the company maintained its previous projection of reaching production levels of 180,000 tons of lithium for the year.

