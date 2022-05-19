Chile's SQM sees lithium sales volumes of at least 140,000 tons in 2022

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Chilean lithium producer SQM expects lithium sales volumes to reach at least 140,000 tons in 2022, the company said in a quarterly presentation Thursday.

Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos said in a call with investors the company maintained its previous projection of reaching production levels of 180,000 tons of lithium for the year.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Christian Plumb)

