Chile's SQM sees lithium sales volumes of at least 140,000 tons in 2022
MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Chilean lithium producer SQM expects lithium sales volumes to reach at least 140,000 tons in 2022, the company said in a quarterly presentation Thursday.
Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos said in a call with investors the company maintained its previous projection of reaching production levels of 180,000 tons of lithium for the year.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Christian Plumb)
((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))
