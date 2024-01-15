News & Insights

Commodities

Chile's SQM resumes operations in Atacama salt flat after temporary stoppage

REUTERS/STRINGER

January 15, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by Alexander Villegas for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the country's largest lithium producer, said on Monday it was resuming operations in the Atacama salt flat after a temporary pause.

SQM suspended operations over the weekend due to protests by local indigenous communities that blocked access to the salt flat.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.