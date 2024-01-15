Chile's SQM resumes operations in Atacama salt flat after temporary stoppage

SANTIAGO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the country's largest lithium producer, said on Monday it was resuming operations in the Atacama salt flat after a temporary pause.

SQM suspended operations over the weekend due to protests by local indigenous communities that blocked access to the salt flat.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.