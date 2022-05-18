Chile's SQM reports Q1 net profit of $796 mln
MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, a top lithium producer worldwide, reported on Wednesday a nearly twelvefold rise in first-quarter net profit to $796 million from the same period a year earlier.
Revenue rose almost four times year-on-year to $2.02 billion.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
