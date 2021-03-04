Chile's SQM plans to propose major lithium hydroxide expansion, CEO says

SANTIAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM, the world's No.2 lithium producer, said on Thursday it hoped to soon double its goal of expanding production of lithium hydroxide from 30,000 to 60,000 tonnes as demand for the electric vehicle battery metal soars.

CEO Ricardo Ramos said in a call with analysts that the company's already announced intentions to expand production capacity to 30,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide was "not enough."

He said the company now had the technology to produce "very low cost" and "high quality" product.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

