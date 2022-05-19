Chile's SQM net rises 12-fold on high lithium prices

Adds more information about the results

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, a top lithium producer worldwide, reported on Wednesday a near twelve-fold rise in first-quarter net profit to $796 million from the same period a year earlier, boosted by high lithium prices.

Revenue rose almost four times year-on-year to $2.02 billion.

The company said gross margin of the lithium segment and its derivatives represented approximately 75% of its consolidated gross margin for the period.

SQM Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos had said in March the company hoped to hit production capacity of 180,000 tonnes of lithium in 2022 and the company said in its report that this year's sales volume is expected to surpass 140,000 metric tonnes.

The head of SQM's board announced in April the company planned to invest $900 million through 2022 to increase lithium carbonate and hydroxide production capacity.

