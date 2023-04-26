News & Insights

Commodities

Chile's SQM expects to start talks on lithium with govt soon

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

April 26, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chilean lithium miner SQM expects to start talks about lithium with Chilean authorities soon, its Chairman Gonzalo Guerrero said in a letter to shareholders Wednesday.

The South American country announced last week a plan to nationalize the lithium industry.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.