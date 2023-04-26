Chile's SQM expects to start talks on lithium with govt soon

SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chilean lithium miner SQM expects to start talks about lithium with Chilean authorities soon, its Chairman Gonzalo Guerrero said in a letter to shareholders Wednesday.

The South American country announced last week a plan to nationalize the lithium industry.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

