Chile's SQM expects lithium sales volumes of at least 145,000 tons in 2022

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM expects to reach lithium sales volumes of at least 145,000 tons in 2022, according to a presentation of its second quarter results published on Thursday.

The mining firm also forecasts global lithium demand will grow 35% in 2022, according to the presentation.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

