SANTIAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco and SQM SQMA.SN have agreed to hold a meeting next week to discuss the government's plan to increase state control in the company's lithium contract, SQM's CEO Ricardo Ramos said Friday.

