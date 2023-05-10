News & Insights

Chile's senate approves mining royalty bill, passes to final vote

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

May 10, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Chile's senate approved a long-awaited new mining royalty bill on Wednesday. The bill now passes back to the lower chamber for a final vote that can come as early as next week.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer and the bill aims to raise taxes on large copper producers.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

