Chile's president will sign into law third drawdown on pensions

SANTIAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday reversed his challenge to an opposition-led bill allowing citizens to drawdown a third tranche of their pensions, saying he would sign it into law.

The announcement comes after the country's Constitutional Court earlier in the day rejected a bid by Pinera to block the fresh drawdown on pensions, saying it would not overrule Congress, which gave final approval to the project on Friday.

Pinera had also sought to head off the bill by announcing his own version on Sunday night that provided for repayments and taxation on some withdrawals, but members of congress made clear they would oppose it.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chris Reese)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.