Chile's president appoints former energy minister as new Codelco chairman

SANTIAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Wednesday named former energy minister Maximo Pacheco as the new board chairman for state-owned miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producing company.

Pacheco held the role of energy minister from 2014 to 2016 during socialist ex-President Michelle Bachelet's administration, according to a government statement. He was also the executive vice president of operations at Codelco and was until 2019 a member of the board at public television station TVN.

Former Codelco chairman Juan Benavides resigned earlier in March, two months before completing his four-year term.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Natalia Ramos; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

