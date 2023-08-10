Chile's president announces opposition to lithium concessions

Adds details on Boric plan from April, background

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chile's president on Thursday said he would oppose an opposition proposal to allow private companies own lithium concessions.

President Gabriel Boric, who in April proposed a sweeping reform that would nationalize future developments of the coveted battery metal, made the announcement at an event in the capital Santiago.

Chile's is the world's leading producer of the metal seen as key to the transition away from fossil fuels.

Under Boric's April plan, future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships under the government's control.

Leading conservative lawmakers who oppose Boric's state-centered approach, made the legislative proposal in a bid to eliminate a prohibition on granting concessions for lithium development.

Currently, mining industry giants SQM SQMA.SN and Albemarle ALB.N lead Chile's production of the ultra-light metal used to make lithium-ion batteries for a wide variety of consumer electronics as well as future fleets of electric vehicles.

