Chile's Pinera lifts 2021 growth outlook to above 11%

SANTIAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is set to grow more than 11% this year amid a rapid recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, President Sebastián Piñera said on Thursday, higher than the previous government forecast but in line with the central bank's.

Economic activity in the world's largest copper producer has been favored by lofty prices for the metal, but also by government aid to households and the partial withdrawal of pension savings approved to alleviate the crisis.

"Thanks to everyone's efforts, this year investment will grow 25%, the economy will expand, we expect over 11%, and we will recover about 1.4 of the 2 million jobs lost," said Piñera in a meeting with business leaders.

"We have already far exceeded the levels of pre-crisis, pre-pandemic activity, an achievement that very few countries in the world can emulate," he added.

During the presentation of the 2022 budget in September, the Minister of Finance Rodrigo Cerda predicted that gross domestic product (GDP) would rise 9.5% this year. Meanwhile, the central bank estimates an expansion of between 10.5%-11.5%.

