Chile's peso strengthens after cenbank intervention announcement, global market rebound

Froilan Romero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's peso opened up 2.07% at 836.50/836.80 per dollar on Friday after the central bank over night said it would expand a currency intervention program aimed at ensuring liquidity as global markets were routed by the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. stock index futures also jumped more than 5% on Friday morning after the S&P 500 and Dow on Thursday posted their worst sessions since the 1987 "Black Monday" crash, lifted by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package to contain the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

