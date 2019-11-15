Chile's peso rises 2% after deal on constitution struck

SANTIAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso currency rose 1.94% in early trading on Friday after lawmakers agreed to hold a referendum on replacing the Pinochet-era constitution, bowing to demands of protesters who want the country's social and economic model overhauled.

The local currency CLP=C, CLP= traded at 788.50 pesos per buyer dollar and 788.80 pesos for sale. The peso had plunged this week to a new low against the dollar.

The two-page "Agreement for Peace and a New Constitution," signed by parliamentarians after midnight following intense negotiations, calls for a "commitment to re-establish peace and public order in Chile."

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.