Chile's peso rises 2% after deal on constitution struck

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's peso currency rose 1.94% in early trading on Friday after lawmakers agreed to hold a referendum on replacing the Pinochet-era constitution, bowing to demands of protesters who want the country's social and economic model overhauled.

SANTIAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso currency rose 1.94% in early trading on Friday after lawmakers agreed to hold a referendum on replacing the Pinochet-era constitution, bowing to demands of protesters who want the country's social and economic model overhauled.

The local currency CLP=C, CLP= traded at 788.50 pesos per buyer dollar and 788.80 pesos for sale. The peso had plunged this week to a new low against the dollar.

The two-page "Agreement for Peace and a New Constitution," signed by parliamentarians after midnight following intense negotiations, calls for a "commitment to re-establish peace and public order in Chile."

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More