Chile's peso plummets to historic low at market opening amid unrest

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chile's peso CLP=CL fell to a historic low against the dollar at market opening on Tuesday as protests that have left at least 20 dead in the South American nation showed little sign of slowing.

The peso fell 1.28% to 768.40 per dollar.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Catherine Evans)

