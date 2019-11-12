US Markets

Chile's peso plummets to historic low at market opening amid unrest

Dave Sherwood Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's peso fell to a historic low against the dollar at market opening on Tuesday as protests that have left at least 20 dead in the South American nation showed little sign of slowing.

The peso fell 1.28% to 768.40 per dollar.

