Chile's peso, mining stocks tumble after leftist Boric wins election

By Froilan Romero and Marc Jones

SANTIAGO/LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chile's peso fell over 3% and one of its biggest mining firms slumped more than 10% on Monday, after leftist Gabriel Boric comprehensively won the Andean country's presidential election on Sunday.

The peso's early tumble left it down more than 21% since Chileans elected a constitutional assembly in May dominated by leftist and independent representatives to redraft the country's market-orientated Constitution.

Chile's stock exchange dropped 5.3% as it opened while lithium miner SQM, which has been in the crosshairs over its environmental impact, slumped almost 11% in early trading.

Former student protest leader Boric has pledged to raise taxes, scrap private pensions and oppose mines that "destroy" the environment as part of his campaign again conservative rival Jose Antonio Kast, a defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

"It is nice to see the election go well in terms they had a big turn out and there was no argument about who won," said Kieran Curtis, an emerging market fund manager at abrdn in London.

The expectation is that Boric will now move to raise corporate taxes and stick to the budget passed by Chile's Congress this year which will see government expenditure drop by some 22.5% next year.

"We are probably going to see a pretty big fall in consumption in Q1," Curtis said.

Boric's broader pledge is an overhaul of Chile's market-orientated economic model that dates back to era of former dictator Pinochet, credited for driving decades of growth but also fostering stark inequality.

"The near-term challenge: Moderate the political agenda in a credible manner so as to prevent adverse financial conditions," J.P. Morgan economist Diego Pereira said of Boric's win, warning that the risk scenario was "protracted capital flight".

He added that if uncertainty now lingers for key industries like the mining sector, it could see firms delay investment and exacerbate the economic slowdown.

Tellimer's head of equity research Hasnain Malik said fears over a political shift to the left has been a key factor behind the weak performance of Chile assets this year. The peso's drop has made it one of the weakest currencies in emerging markets.

He said Boric had moderated his stance though to secure the centrist part of the vote on Sunday.

"This is a signal that Boric is a pragmatic leftist, not a radical in the mold of Chavez," Malik said, referring to former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

Chile's peso: a tough 2021https://tmsnrt.rs/3dZBawx

(Reporting by Froilan Romero; Writing by Fabian Cambero and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

