Chile's peso hits new historic low, again, amid festering violence

SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chile's peso plummeted to a new low for the second day in a row at market close on Thursday following more than a month of protests over inequality that turned increasingly violent again this week.

The peso fell 1.05% to 828.2 per dollar.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Marguerita Choy)

