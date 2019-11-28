US Markets

Chile's peso hits new historic low, again, amid festering violence

Dave Sherwood Reuters
Chile's peso plummeted to a new low for the second day in a row at market close on Thursday following more than a month of protests over inequality that turned increasingly violent again this week.

The peso fell 1.05% to 828.2 per dollar.

