Chile's peso falls 7.65% in 2019 amid uncertainty following protests

SANTIAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chile's peso fell 7.65% in 2019 as nearly two months of protests and rioting added new uncertainty for what was once one of Latin America's most stable economies.

The peso closed at 751.20/751.50 per dollar on Monday. Markets reopen on Jan. 2.

