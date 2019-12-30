US Markets

Chile's peso falls 7.65% in 2019 amid uncertainty following protests

Froilan Romero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SANTIAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chile's peso fell 7.65% in 2019 as nearly two months of protests and rioting added new uncertainty for what was once one of Latin America's most stable economies.

The peso closed at 751.20/751.50 per dollar on Monday. Markets reopen on Jan. 2.

