Chile's peso falls 3% in pre-trading after Boric election win

SANTIAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chile's peso currency fell over 3% on Monday morning in pre-opening, after leftist Gabriel Boric comprehensively won the Andean country's presidential election on Sunday.

Around 8.30 a.m. local time (1127 GMT) the currency, which has had a tough year on rising political uncertainty, had ceded some 3.17% to 867/868 per U.S. dollar.

Boric pledged fiscal responsibility and to protect the economy in his victory speech, though has previously pledged to overhaul the country's market-orientated economic model that drove decades of growth but also stoked inequality.

(Reporting by Froilan Romero; Writing by Fabian Cambero and Adam Jourdan)

