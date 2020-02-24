Chile's peso falls 1.04% on coronavirus fears

SANTIAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chile's peso sank by 1.05% on Monday amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The peso fell to 810.70/811 per dollar.

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus cases on Monday.

(Reporting by Froilan Romero and Natalia Ramos; writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 2 2370 4250; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.