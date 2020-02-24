US Markets

Chile's peso falls 1.04% on coronavirus fears

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Chile's peso sank by 1.05% on Monday amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

SANTIAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chile's peso sank by 1.05% on Monday amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The peso fell to 810.70/811 per dollar.

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus cases on Monday.

(Reporting by Froilan Romero and Natalia Ramos; writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 2 2370 4250; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular