News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's October copper output down 4.4%

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

November 30, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Adds manufacturing

SANTIAGO,Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, decreased 4.4 % year on year in October to 464,311 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Thursday.

Chile's manufacturing output increased by 9.5% year on year, largely owing to production from the chemicals sector, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski Editing by David Goodman)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.