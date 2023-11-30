Chile's October copper output down 4.4%

Adds manufacturing

SANTIAGO,Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, decreased 4.4 % year on year in October to 464,311 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Thursday.

Chile's manufacturing output increased by 9.5% year on year, largely owing to production from the chemicals sector, INE added.

