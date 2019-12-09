Chile's November exports fall 12% amid unrest -central bank

By Dave Sherwood

SANTIAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chile's export revenue fell 12% to $5.3 billion in November, the central bank said on Monday, more bad news for an ailing economy hammered by the worst unrest since the South American nation's return to democracy in 1990.

Weeks of sometimes violent protests, riots, arson and looting have led to at least 26 deaths and billions in losses to private businesses and public infrastructure. The unrest prompted the central bank last week to slash forecasts for growth, investment and demand through 2020.

The bad news for Chile was made worse by a weak global copper price, which drove exports from the world's top copper producer down 8.7% in November to $2.772 billion.

The country's vast copper mines have nonetheless largely maintained production and kept operations running normally despite more than 50 days of protests, though there have been incidents at some operations and uncertainty lingers.

Import revenue also fell 8.3%, to $5.171 billion in November, central bank data showed.

November 2019 October 2019 November 2018 Trade balance $111 mln -$307 mln $359 mln Exports (billions of dollars) $5.281 $5.257 $6.000 Imports (billions of dollars) $5.171 $5.564 $5.641 Copper export revenue (billions of dollars) $2.772 $2.515 $3.036 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224))

