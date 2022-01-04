US Markets
Chile's Nov. copper output falls amid drops from Codelco and Escondida - Cochilco

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's total copper production in November fell by 0.6% year-on-year to 481,800 tons, due to drops from state-owned Codelco and the giant Escondida mine, the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) reported on Tuesday.

Codelco's production saw an output drop of 7.4% in November compared with the same period of the previous year to 153,800 tonnes, accumulating a 0.4% drop in 2021 so far.

Extraction at BHP's BHP.AX Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, fell by 11.6% year-on-year to 80,300 tonnes in November. In 2021 through November, the mine recorded a 14.5% drop.

However, the Collahuasi copper mine - a joint venture by Glencore GLEN.N and Anglo American AAL.L - reported a 5.1% year-on-year rise in production to 50,700 tonnes, Cochilco said. Its 2021 output was 0.8% down from the previous year.

