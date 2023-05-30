Chile's Maricunga salt flats exploration 'extraordinarily successful' - Codelco

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco said on Tuesday its exploration campaign of the Maricunga salt flats has been "extraordinarily successful."

In a statement, the company said the country's northern Maricunga salt flats also have the second highest lithium concentration in the world.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

