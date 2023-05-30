News & Insights

Chile's Maricunga salt flats exploration 'extraordinarily successful' - Codelco

May 30, 2023 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco said on Tuesday its exploration campaign of the Maricunga salt flats has been "extraordinarily successful."

In a statement, the company said the country's northern Maricunga salt flats also have the second highest lithium concentration in the world.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
