US Markets
AAL

Chile's March copper production falls 7.2%, manufacturing output up 3.3%

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.2% year on year to 462,360 tonnes in March, the country's statistics agency INE said on Friday.

Adds details of manufacturing and copper numbers

SANTIAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.2% year on year to 462,360 tonnes in March, the country's statistics agency INE said on Friday.

The agency said that there was "less ore processing in important companies in the sector."

The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) has said drops in production have been due to operational issues and water supply issues in certain mines.

Both Anglo American AAL.L and Antofagasta ANTO.L have reported drops in production due to water availability issues exacerbated by a historic drought that's affected the country for more than a decade.

Manufacturing output on the other hand rose 3.3% year-over-year in March while a Reuters Poll expected a drop of -1.1%. The March bump follows a -2.2% dip in February.

In its report, INE said the rise in manufacturing was largely due to a 5% year-on-year increase in the production of food products. This was pushed by "greater production of bread, due to an increase in national demand," the agency said.

Manufacturing of mining equipment and machinery also rose due to an increase in orders from mining companies.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular