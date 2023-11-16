News & Insights

Chile's lithium miner SQM says building inventories as prices slide

November 16, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, said on Thursday it is building its lithium inventories as it continues to produce at maximum capacity, even as falling prices more than halved its quarterly profit.

"The idea is to be prepared when inventories return to the normal level and customer purchases are reactivated," said SQM's lithium vice-president Carlos Diaz.

