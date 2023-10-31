Chile's Latam Airlines says Q4 bookings looking solid, shares up

Adds reference to Israel-Hamas war, morning share movement
MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chile's Latam Airlines fourth-quarter bookings are looking "in a strong position" in almost every segment so far, executives at the company said in anearnings callon Tuesday following the publication of a healthy set of third quarter financial results.
The company said on Monday that it expected to reach the upper end of its 2023 guidance.
Its third-quarter results, which included record revenues, were "better than expected," analysts at J.P. Morgan wrote in a client note, adding the news would likely be welcomed by the market.
The executives also said the company had not been directly affected by the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
The airline's shares in morning trading were up around 2%, while Chile's main index was marginally down 0.1%.
(Reporting by Isabel Woodford and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)
