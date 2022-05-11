Commodities

Chile's LATAM Airlines reports smaller loss, revenue more than doubles

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA GREIF

LATAM Airlines, the largest Latin American airline, reported a smaller first-quarter net loss on Tuesday, while its overall revenue more than doubled due to an increase in passengers and cargo revenues.

May 10 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN, the largest Latin American airline, reported a smaller first-quarter net loss on Tuesday, while its overall revenue more than doubled due to an increase in passengers and cargo revenues.

The company reported a net loss of $380.07 million compared with a loss of $430.8 million a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $1.96 billion from the year-ago period.

The airline, born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, has operating units in Chile,

Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

In May 2020, LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection in the

United States due to the impact of the restrictions related to

the pandemic.

