Chile's LATAM Airlines reports smaller loss, revenue more than doubles

Adds more information about results

May 10 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN, the largest Latin American airline, reported a smaller first-quarter net loss on Tuesday, while its overall revenue more than doubled due to an increase in passengers and cargo revenues.

The company reported a net loss of $380.07 million compared with a loss of $430.8 million a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $1.96 billion from the year-ago period.

The airline, born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, has operating units in Chile,

Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

In May 2020, LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection in the

United States due to the impact of the restrictions related to

the pandemic.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.