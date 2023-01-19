Chile's LATAM airline expects higher revenue in 2023

Jan 19 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, sees higher revenue in 2023 compared to last year, according to guidance from the company published in a statement on Thursday.

The Chile-based airline's revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5 billion by the end of this year, compared to $9.5 billion estimated for 2022, while its adjusted EBIT margin is seen at 6%-8% this year, from around 1%, the statement said.

