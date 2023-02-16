Chile's government cuts estimate for 2023 GDP

Adds context, inflation forecast

SANTIAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Chilean government on Thursday pared back its forecast for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, saying it now expects a 0.7% economic contraction in the year, down from a 0.5% contraction seen earlier.

The move comes as the Andean nation's economy slows down after a rapid post-pandemic recovery, with high interest rates in place to combat soaring consumer prices in the world's largest copper producer.

The government also said inflation this year was set to reach 7.3%, up from a previous forecast of 6.3% and still far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. Internal demand is seen falling 3.7%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.