Chile's government cuts estimate for 2023 GDP

SANTIAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Chilean government on Thursday pared back its forecast for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, saying it now expects a 0.7% economic contraction in the year, down from a 0.5% contraction seen earlier.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

