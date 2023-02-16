US Markets

Chile's government cuts estimate for 2023 GDP

February 16, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Chilean government on Thursday pared back its forecast for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, saying it now expects a 0.7% economic contraction in the year, down from a 0.5% contraction seen earlier.

