Chile's GDP up 5.4% in Q2, below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy expanded 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, driven by services activities but below expectations of a 5.7% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

The central bank said in a report that data were mixed among sectors, with personal care and transportation fuelling growth in services activities while mining and agriculture dropped on a yearly basis.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest copper producer showed no growth from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms. Economists were expecting a 0.3% rise.

Chile also said domestic demand increased 8.7% in the period, mainly driven by household consumption.

