Chile's GDP up 12% in Q4, below expectations

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Chile's economy expanded 12% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, below an expected 13% jump according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The Andean nation's gross domestic product (GDP) also rose 1.8% from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, while economists were expecting it to expand 2.2%.

