News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's GDP up 0.3% in Q3, in line with forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/SOFIA YANJARI

November 20, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chile's economy expanded 0.3% in the third quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period, data from the country's central bank showed on Monday, in line with the market consensus in a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest copper producer also rose 0.6% on a yearly basis, the central bank added, above the median forecast of a 0.2% increase.

The third-quarter economic gain comes as the central bank in July started cutting borrowing costs, having so far reduced its benchmark rate by a total 225 basis points to 9% after holding it at 11.25% for nine months to combat high inflation.

The positive figures mark a recovery for the Andean country's economy after a contraction in the three months ended June 30, which reflected elevated interest rates.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.