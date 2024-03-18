News & Insights

Chile's GDP up 0.1% in Q4 vs previous quarter

March 18, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy expanded 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period, data from the country's central bank showed on Monday, slightly below the market consensus in a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest copper producer also rose 0.4% on a yearly basis, the central bank added, above the median forecast of a 0.2% increase.

Overall, Chile's economy expanded in 2023 to 0.2% compared to the previous year.

