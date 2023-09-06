Chile's GDP stagnant in most optimistic scenario for 2023, says cenbank

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank on Wednesday lowered the top end of its estimate for the country's economic performance in 2023, saying it now forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) to show no growth in the most optimistic scenario.

The monetary authority previously expected an economic expansion of as much as 0.25% this year. It maintained the lower end of its GDP forecast at a 0.5% contraction.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

