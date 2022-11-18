US Markets

Chile's GDP posts largest quarterly drop in over 2 years

November 18, 2022 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy posted in the third quarter its largest sequential drop in more than two years, central bank data showed on Friday, as recession concerns grow in the world's largest copper producer.

Chile's economy recovered rapidly from the pandemic-related downturn but was then hit by soaring inflation, leading the local central bank to hike interest rates aggressively to the current 11.25%.

On a yearly basis, according to the central bank, Chile's economy expanded 0.3% in the third quarter, slightly above expectations of a 0.2% increase.

