Chile's finance minister says recession is 'surely' over - local media

SANTIAGO, January 29 (Reuters) - Chile's finance minister Mario Marcelo told local media on Monday that an upcoming report will show the Andean nation has "surely" left behind the 2023 recession.

Marcel told El Diario Financiero in an interview that the IMACEC economic activity index report for December, due on Thursday, could confirm the end of the recession and added that the projection of 2.5% economic growth for 2024 has been reinforced.

"The fundamental idea behind our 2.5% projection is still valid, perhaps it has actually been reinforced over time," Marcel told the local newspaper.

The government had released the economic projection last September. Chile, the world's largest copper producer, faced a sharp economic downturn in 2023 after a rapid recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy struggled while inflation soared, leading the central bank to raise rates which it has now began cutting as inflation has shown signs of moderating.

Chile's central bank estimates that the economy will grow between 1.25% and 2.25% this year.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((fabian.cambero@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @fab_reuters; +569 62479675;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.