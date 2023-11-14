News & Insights

Chile's Falabella trims net losses in Q3, though sales still hurt

November 14, 2023 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella FALABELLA.SN on Tuesday reported it had trimmed net losses by 73% in the third quarter, though it remained in the red, hit primarily by a drop in sales at it stores across Latin America.

Falabella, which operates department stores, supermarkets, home improvement stores, delivery and financial services, posted a net loss of 4.6 billion pesos ($5.1 million) for July to September.

It reported a revised net loss of 17 billion pesos for the same quarter last year.

Revenues were down 9.6% to 2.69 trillion pesos, while quarterly consolidated earnings before taxes, interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.2% to 181 billion pesos.

Falabella's earnings have struggled in the face of high inflation and lower consumer spending, amid a global economic slowdown, including in its biggest market Chile.

It also has smaller operations in Brazil, Peru and Argentina, as well as in Colombia, where it opened its first IKEA store during the quarter.

The company's loss in revenue in its retail stores was offset slightly by strong profit growth in its Chilean banking unit, and by a 6.1% drop in overall costs, which the company credited to "an efficiency plan."

The company's leadership is set for a shake up after CEO Gaston Bottazzini announced he was resigning in September, set to take effect at the start of 2024.

The announcement came shortly after the company published a worse-than-expected 50% plunge in its second-quarter profit and vowed to intensify efforts to "recover" its profitability.

($1 = 906.84 Chilean pesos at end-September)

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Alistair Bell)

