Chile's Falabella starts up to $1 billion asset sale

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

November 16, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Adds details on the sale, background on results

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chile's retailer Falabella started a $800 million to $1 billion asset sale, a company executive said on Thursday during a call to discuss third-quarter results, adding the move aims to strengthen the firm's financial position.

Falabella on Tuesday reported it had trimmed net losses in the third quarter, though it remained in the red, hit primarily by a drop in sales at it stores.

The company is aiming to sell non-core assets, mainly real estate, the executive said without providing detail due to market regulation.

The process is set to be carried out within a period of 12 to 15 months.

Falabella's earnings have struggled in the face of high inflation and lower consumer spending, amid a global economic slowdown, including in its biggest market Chile.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
