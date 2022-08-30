US Markets

Chile's Falabella reports 51.7% decrease in Q2 net profit

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella FALABELLA.SN on Tuesday reported a 51.7% year-on-year drop in its second quarter net profit, hit by increased costs.

The company's profit for the quarter was 65.12 billion pesos ($70.8 million).

Second quarter net revenue grew 16.1% to 3.08 trillion pesos ($3.3 billion).

The company was impacted "by the complex global and local scenario, with pressures on margins in Chile and increases in expenses," Falabella Chief Executive Gaston Bottazzini said in a statement.

He also highlighted additional expense related to the "development of capacities" across digital platforms, while the financial report itself noted currency variations as a key factor for the drop in profit.

The company's consolidated earnings before taxes, interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 31.7% to 245 billion pesos in the quarter, missing the Refinitiv forecast of 316 billion pesos.

(1 dollar = 919.97 Chilean pesos by end June)

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Sandra Maler)

