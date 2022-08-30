US Markets

Chile's Falabella reports 51.7% decrease in Q2 net profit

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella FALABELLA.SN on Tuesday reported a 51.7% year-on-year drop in its second quarter net profit.

The company's profit for the quarter was 65.12 billion pesos ($70.86 million).

(1 dollar = 919.97 Chilean pesos by end June)

