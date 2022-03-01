US Markets

Chile's Falabella reports 41.9% increase in Q4 net profit

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

March 1 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella FALABELLA.SN on Tuesday reported its fourth quarter net profit rose 41.9% to 196.2 billion Chilean pesos ($231 million), supported by higher revenues from its retail and finance units.

Its consolidated earnings before taxes, interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4.3% to 483.05 billion Chilean pesos in the quarter, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $476.5 billion Chilean pesos.

(1 dollar = 850,25 pesos chilenos by the end of December)

